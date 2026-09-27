Yogi Adityanath slams Congress for 'targeting constitutional institutions'

Adityanath accused the Congress and other opposition parties of undermining constitutional institutions for political gain.

He said their actions are damaging to India's democratic values.

The CM also criticized the Congress's objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), noting that Congress governments were formed using these machines.

He linked this criticism to a pattern of questioning democratic institutions, citing past actions like imposing the Emergency in 1975 and dismissing elected governments through unconstitutional means.