Yogi Adityanath slams Congress for 'targeting constitutional institutions'
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid a controversy over dissent among its members. The CM slammed the Congress party for "creating confusion and targeting constitutional institutions," The Times of India reported. He said the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not unprecedented, citing similar exercises in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965-66, and 2003.
Political criticism
Adityanath accuses Congress of damaging India's democratic values
Adityanath accused the Congress and other opposition parties of undermining constitutional institutions for political gain.
He said their actions are damaging to India's democratic values.
The CM also criticized the Congress's objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), noting that Congress governments were formed using these machines.
He linked this criticism to a pattern of questioning democratic institutions, citing past actions like imposing the Emergency in 1975 and dismissing elected governments through unconstitutional means.
ECI defense
Political confrontation over election commissioners' objections
The remarks arise amid a political confrontation over two Election Commissioners' objections to decisions on the SIR of electoral rolls.
Opposition parties have demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an immediate halt to the SIR exercise, and fresh elections in states where polls have already been held.
The ruling BJP, however, defended the ECI, saying differences expressed by Election Commissioners during internal deliberations demonstrated that the poll panel was functioning democratically rather than under a "dictatorial" system.