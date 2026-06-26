Yogi reacts after 8 arrested in Ram temple donation row 

Prompt response

Don't politicize the issue, urges Adityanath

Addressing the issue, Adityanath said immediate action was taken as soon as the SIT report was submitted. "Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he said. He reiterated that there would be no compromise on matters related to Ayodhya and urged people not to politicize the issue.