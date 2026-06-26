Yogi reacts after 8 arrested in Ram temple donation row
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a zero-tolerance policy against those who misuse Sanatan values and public faith. This comes after eight people were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The arrests were made on the basis of a report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to probe the matter.
Prompt response
Don't politicize the issue, urges Adityanath
Addressing the issue, Adityanath said immediate action was taken as soon as the SIT report was submitted. "Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he said. He reiterated that there would be no compromise on matters related to Ayodhya and urged people not to politicize the issue.
Political criticism
Congress accused of institutionalizing corruption
He also accused certain opposition parties of trying to politicize the matter despite their historical opposition to the Ram Mandir movement. "Those who would fire bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram's name are now saying that there has been tampering with faith...They would incite riots on Ram Navami, ban Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevent the Kanwar Yatra from taking place, incite riots during Durga Puja." "Such people are raising this issue because they have ill intentions," Adityanath added.
Congress
Adityanath takes dig at the Congress party
Adityanath also took a dig at the Congress party, accusing it of institutionalizing corruption and dishonesty. "Remember, the Congress didn't just loot the country; they tore it apart. The records of dishonesty and corruption they established, and those very people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya? This is unacceptable," he said. He reiterated that the state government remained committed to protecting public trust, saying the government is proceeding with the action as per the SIT's recommendations.
Arrest details
Eight people arrested in temple donation scam
The eight arrested include Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. "All...accused were in Ayodhya itself," a senior official told PTI. The FIR also names unidentified persons and invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to theft, criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and corruption-related offenses. The SIT was constituted on June 13 after allegations surfaced regarding irregularities in handling temple donations and offerings.
Probe findings
Investigation reveals operational lapses in donation management system
The accused were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations. India Today, citing sources, said the investigation found multiple operational lapses in the donation management system. These included weaknesses in cash handling, employee verification, CCTV monitoring and procedures governing the transfer of offerings from temple premises to trust offices and banks. Workers involved in counting donation cash were reportedly engaged through a private agency but recruited locally through recommendations from individuals linked to temple operations.