Apple's infamous cleaning cloth gets 53% price cut
What's the story
Apple has reintroduced its controversial Polishing Cloth, but this time at a discounted price of $9. The accessory was originally launched in 2021 for an eye-watering $19. Designed to clean Nano-texture displays without leaving any smudges or scratches, the cloth sold out almost immediately despite the initial shock over its high price tag.
Market response
The cloth is now available for just $9
Despite the initial price shock, Apple's Polishing Cloth sold out three months ahead of schedule after its launch. It returned in January 2022 and has been regularly available since then.
Now, you can buy it from Apple's online store for just $9, a whopping 53% discount on its original price.
If you're an Apple Card holder, you can also get some cash back on your purchase.
Device range
It can be used with many Apple devices
One of the most interesting aspects of Apple's new Polishing Cloth listing is its compatibility list.
The company has detailed more than 140 different devices that are compatible with the cloth, from the latest MacBook Neo to as old as iPhone 5.
This extensive list even includes every model of Apple Watch, making it clear that Apple wants users to know their products are covered by this accessory.
Product analysis
There are plenty of cheaper alternatives
The Polishing Cloth is nothing more than a micro-suede cleaning cloth with an Apple logo on it. There doesn't seem to be any difference between the first-generation and this "new" version of the cloth.
If you're not particular about branding, there are plenty of other options for micro-suede cleaning cloths at cheaper prices.
Eco-Fused, for instance, sells a pack of five slightly larger micro-suede cloths for $7.79.