How to create 1980s-style photos using ChatGPT
What's the story
The latest social media trend is the 1980s AI photo challenge, where users transform their modern selfies into vintage 80s-style photos. The process involves adding film grain, dramatic lighting, bold colors, and classic hairstyles to give a retro touch. OpenAI has shared an effective prompt for creating these nostalgic images on ChatGPT. It goes beyond simple prompts like "make it look like the 80s."
Effective guidance
OpenAI's recommended prompt for best results
OpenAI has suggested a prompt that says, "Using my uploaded photo, show me what I would have looked like around 1985. Preserve my identity, facial features, skin tone, age, and recognizable appearance."
The prompt further specifies to reimagine my hair, clothing, and surroundings with bold mid-1980s styling elements such as expressive silhouettes and statement accessories.
It also asks for a genuine 1985 photograph feel with analog grain and faded color.
Prompt
The exact prompt you can use
"Using my uploaded photo, show me what I would have looked like around 1985. Preserve my identity, facial features, skin tone, age, and recognizable appearance. Reimagine my hair, clothing, accessories, and surroundings with bold, unmistakably mid-1980s styling: expressive silhouettes, statement accessories, layered details, distinctive colors, and textures. Make it feel like genuine 1985 photograph with analog grain, faded color, direct flash, and subtle softness. Add a period-accurate 1980s red-orange date stamp in the lower corner. No modern objects or text."
Pitfalls to avoid
Things to avoid while crafting a prompt
Many people make the mistake of using vague prompts like "make it look like the 80s," which often leads to generic outputs.
Others fail to specify key visual details such as lighting, texture, clothing style, and background elements.
Some users also forget about preserving facial features or keeping modern elements that can break the vintage illusion.
For realistic results, prompts need to be specific and descriptive.