How to create 1980s-style photos using ChatGPT

OpenAI has suggested a prompt that says, "Using my uploaded photo, show me what I would have looked like around 1985. Preserve my identity, facial features, skin tone, age, and recognizable appearance."

The prompt further specifies to reimagine my hair, clothing, and surroundings with bold mid-1980s styling elements such as expressive silhouettes and statement accessories.

It also asks for a genuine 1985 photograph feel with analog grain and faded color.