AI skilling for 1cr youth within a year, says Modi
What's the story
On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major initiative to train one crore youth in artificial intelligence (AI) skills within a year. The announcement was made during his speech from the Red Fort, highlighting the importance of technology and innovation in India's growth story.
Youth empowerment
Youth crucial for India's development
PM Modi stressed on the crucial role of youth in nation-building and the journey toward a developed India.
He said, "In the journey of a developed India, youth have a massive role to play."
The Prime Minister also emphasized that AI and digital literacy are essential skills for today's generation, with an aim to democratize tech education across all levels in India.
Digital push
Free online coaching for competitive exams
The AI skilling initiative is part of a larger effort by the government to expand access to cutting-edge technical skills beyond tier-1 cities.
The Prime Minister also announced free online coaching for competitive exams as part of his youth-focused package, aimed at reducing financial burdens on poor and middle-class families.
Economic growth
Rise of Indian start-ups and the entrepreneurial spirit
Modi also noted the surge in entrepreneurship in India with over 2.5 lakh start-ups across the country.
He said young entrepreneurs are playing a key role in generating employment opportunities.
The Prime Minister's speech emphasized technology and innovation as key drivers of India's growth ambitions, urging the nation to lead in emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, space robotics, and data centers.
Future goals
Toward a developed India by 2047
The PM outlined a seven-point framework for 'Viksit Bharat,' India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
He said rapid advancements in AI, quantum technologies, space, robotics and data centers are creating new opportunities.
The Prime Minister stressed that India must respond to challenges posed by emerging technologies by becoming a global innovation hub rather than just being a market for the world.