1Password's Secure Agentic Autofill helps manage AI browser logins securely
1Password just rolled out Secure Agentic Autofill, now in early access with Browserbase.
This feature lets you manage passwords for AI browser agents without worrying about leaks—every login needs your approval, and credentials are only shared when absolutely needed, thanks to end-to-end encryption.
The tool gives just enough access for the job
Instead of hardcoding secrets or juggling tons of logins, this tool centralizes everything and gives you real-time control over which AI agent gets access.
It's all about giving just enough access for the job—no more, no less—which keeps things safer while letting businesses use AI more confidently.
It is built for non-human identities like AI bots
AI automation is everywhere now, but security hasn't always kept up.
Unlike old-school IAM tools that focus on humans, Secure Agentic Autofill is built for non-human identities like AI bots.
It helps companies lock down sensitive info and fight off unauthorized access as more work gets automated.