Motorola Razr Ultra is $999.99 on Amazon (23% off)
For Amazon Prime Day this October 2025, the Motorola Razr Ultra is now just $999.99—a solid 23% off, but only if you go for the Pantone Scarab (dark green) version.
Other color options have smaller discounts, so the biggest savings are on this bold shade.
If you've been eyeing a premium flip phone, this is one of the best deals out there right now.
Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the Razr Ultra
The Razr Ultra packs serious power with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 16GB RAM—so it runs as smoothly as any top-tier phone.
You get dual 50MP AI cameras for sharp pics, plus a titanium hinge and nearly crease-free inner display for that extra-durable, high-end feel.
ZDNET rates this deal 3/5
ZDNET gives this deal a 3/5, saying it's a solid pick if you want a premium flip phone at a lower price—especially with the Scarab Green discount making it stand out during Prime Day.