Google Pixel Watch gets Wear OS 6 update
Google just rolled out Wear OS 6 to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3, right before the Pixel Watch 4 launch on October 9.
The update is based on Android 16 and works for both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and LTE versions.
The update is not available for the original Pixel Watch today, but it is expected since updates are guaranteed until at least October 2025.
How to install the update
Wear OS 6 brings a fresh Material 3 look to your lockscreen keypad, Quick Settings, and notifications.
Dynamic Color now personalizes watch faces, notifications, Tiles, and some apps. Even the Alarm, Stopwatch, and Timer apps get a makeover.
For a faster install, start the update in settings and switch off Bluetooth to speed things up over Wi-Fi.
Update available for Pixel Watch 4 too
Google also released factory and OTA images for the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 (codenamed "menari").
After updating your watch, don't forget to check Google Play for updates to Wear Media and Pixel Weather apps.
This new OS version will be supported until October 2025.