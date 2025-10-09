Google Pixel Watch gets Wear OS 6 update Technology Oct 09, 2025

Google just rolled out Wear OS 6 to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3, right before the Pixel Watch 4 launch on October 9.

The update is based on Android 16 and works for both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

The update is not available for the original Pixel Watch today, but it is expected since updates are guaranteed until at least October 2025.