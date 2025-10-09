Next Article
ESA's ExoMars orbiter captures rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS
ESA just shared new images of 3I/ATLAS, a rare interstellar comet, as it drifted beyond Mars this October.
It might look like just a tiny white speck in the photos, but for scientists, it's a big deal—these comets come from outside our solar system and carry clues about distant stars.
Comet will swing closest to the sun on October 30
The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter snapped the comet from roughly 18.6 million miles away, tracking its journey and figuring out what it's made of.
3I/ATLAS will swing closest to the sun on October 30, 2025. While it's no threat to Earth, it's giving researchers a rare chance to study material from outside our solar system.