ESA's ExoMars orbiter captures rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS Technology Oct 09, 2025

ESA just shared new images of 3I/ATLAS, a rare interstellar comet, as it drifted beyond Mars this October.

It might look like just a tiny white speck in the photos, but for scientists, it's a big deal—these comets come from outside our solar system and carry clues about distant stars.