Amazon Prime Day: Moto G Power (2025) gets $100 discount

Why you should buy the Moto G Power (2025)

This phone features a roomy 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for streaming and gaming.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and 8GB RAM (plus RAM Boost), it handles everyday tasks with ease.

The standout is its massive 5,000mAh battery—expect up to three days on a single charge.

With IP69 water resistance and reliable performance, it's a strong pick for anyone who wants durability and value.