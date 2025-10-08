Next Article
Amazon Prime Day: Moto G Power (2025) gets $100 discount
Technology
Amazon Prime Day is rolling out big tech deals, and the 2025 Moto G Power just got a major price cut—now $200 instead of $300.
If you're looking for a solid phone on a budget, this limited-time offer could be your moment to upgrade without breaking the bank.
Why you should buy the Moto G Power (2025)
This phone features a roomy 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for streaming and gaming.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and 8GB RAM (plus RAM Boost), it handles everyday tasks with ease.
The standout is its massive 5,000mAh battery—expect up to three days on a single charge.
With IP69 water resistance and reliable performance, it's a strong pick for anyone who wants durability and value.