SpaceX's Starship launch site faces local pushback

Environmental concerns and potential fines

SpaceX's Starbase site is growing fast—it's now officially a city with around 500 residents (mostly SpaceX staff), and there's even a $15 million shopping center in the works.

But not everyone's thrilled: local groups worry more launches could harm wildlife habitats.

On top of that, the EPA has proposed nearly $150,000 in fines against SpaceX for alleged waterway pollution, raising more questions as the company eyes up to 25 launches a year.