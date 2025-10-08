Next Article
SpaceX's Starship launch site faces local pushback
Technology
SpaceX just got approval to close part of Boca Chica beach in Texas for its 11th Starship test launch, set for Monday, October 13, 2025.
While the countdown is on, the move is causing some local pushback, with concerns about how repeated closures affect both the community and nearby wildlife.
Environmental concerns and potential fines
SpaceX's Starbase site is growing fast—it's now officially a city with around 500 residents (mostly SpaceX staff), and there's even a $15 million shopping center in the works.
But not everyone's thrilled: local groups worry more launches could harm wildlife habitats.
On top of that, the EPA has proposed nearly $150,000 in fines against SpaceX for alleged waterway pollution, raising more questions as the company eyes up to 25 launches a year.