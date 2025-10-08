This AI human can clone you, chat in 14 languages
Gnani.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI startup, just launched a self-cloning digital human at the Global Fintech Fest.
Using their HumanOS platform, this avatar can copy your face, voice, and expressions from a single approved video and a short voice clip—making digital doubles more real than ever.
The AI human is designed for industries like banking and telecom
This AI human chats fluently in 14 Indian languages and is designed for industries like banking and telecom, helping with things like video KYC and customer support.
CEO Ganesh Gopalan says it's all about "building financial inclusion through technology that speaks the language of empathy," aiming to make digital interactions feel more personal and accessible.
The HumanOS platform blends voice, NLP, visual cues, emotional intelligence
The HumanOS platform blends voice, NLP, visual cues, and emotional intelligence for natural conversations—even if you're not tech-savvy.
It is designed for enterprise-scale deployment and can be customized for different user needs.
By capturing facial motions and vocal tones, the avatar mirrors real human behavior, setting Gnani.ai apart in India's growing AI scene.