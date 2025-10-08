Starlink gets green light for satellite internet in India

What to expect from Starlink's rollout

Starlink is setting up ground stations across 10 sites nationwide, with Mumbai as its main hub.

The service aims for speeds up to 220 Mbps and plans to start rolling out after receiving final regulatory approval; no official rollout date has been confirmed—initially capping users at around 20 lakh.

Monthly prices are expected near ₹3,000 (final rates still TBA), and Starlink is teaming up with Airtel and Jio for smoother equipment delivery—especially targeting schools, businesses, and health centers.