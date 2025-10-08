Starlink gets green light for satellite internet in India
Elon Musk's Starlink is awaiting final approval and has not yet received the full green light to launch satellite internet in India before the end of 2025.
With key government approvals now in place, this will be the first time Indian users can sign up for direct satellite broadband from Starlink.
What to expect from Starlink's rollout
Starlink is setting up ground stations across 10 sites nationwide, with Mumbai as its main hub.
The service aims for speeds up to 220 Mbps and plans to start rolling out after receiving final regulatory approval; no official rollout date has been confirmed—initially capping users at around 20 lakh.
Monthly prices are expected near ₹3,000 (final rates still TBA), and Starlink is teaming up with Airtel and Jio for smoother equipment delivery—especially targeting schools, businesses, and health centers.
The road to getting satellite internet in India
Getting here wasn't easy—Starlink faced industry pushback and lots of regulatory hoops. Now it's waiting on a final nod from DoT on spectrum fees before going live.
Satellite broadband providers like Starlink are hoping for quick decisions so they can finally bring better internet—even to rural areas that still struggle with reliable connectivity.