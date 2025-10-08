Elon Musk's new AI data center to cost $18 billion Technology Oct 08, 2025

Elon Musk is setting up a massive new data center called "Colossus 2" in Memphis, Tennessee, to power his AI company xAI.

The facility is meant to match the 114-acre one already in operation and is planned to hold over 500,000 AI chips, but Musk still needs 300,000 more NVIDIA chips—costing about $18 billion—to get it fully running.