Brightest comet of 2025 peeks out: When, how to see
Get ready for a cosmic treat: Comet C/2025 A6, better known as Comet Lemmon, is set to become the brightest comet of 2025.
Discovered earlier this year in Arizona, it's getting brighter fast and will be closest to Earth on October 21, forecast to shine at magnitude 2.5 to 3.5, though actual brightness may vary.
How to spot Lemmon
Right now, you'll need binoculars to spot Lemmon before dawn near the Big Dipper. By mid-October, it shifts to the evening sky.
Your best window is October 22-28, low in the west-northwest just after sunset.
On October 16, look for it just above the bright star Cor Caroli—binoculars will help!
Tips for best view
For the clearest view, head somewhere dark and away from city lights.
The comet's glow is softer than a star's, but the thin crescent moon in late October means you'll have a better chance to see it clearly.
Enjoy the show!