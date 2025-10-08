Next Article
Facebook Reels now shows videos posted the same day
Technology
Facebook Reels just got a big AI boost—now, you'll see way more fresh videos that are actually relevant to you.
The new algorithm highlights Reels posted the same day and learns from what you like (or don't), making your feed feel a lot more "you."
AI is also helping you find related content
Don't vibe with a Reel? Just tap "Not Interested" or flag a comment, and Facebook will quickly adjust your recommendations.
Plus, new "friend bubbles" let you spot which friends liked a Reel at a glance—making scrolling feel more social.
New features make scrolling feel more social
AI-powered search suggestions now pop up inside Reels, helping you find related content without leaving the video.
While these upgrades make Facebook Reels feel closer to TikTok, features like friend bubbles add a new social layer not found on Facebook before.