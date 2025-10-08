How to use iOS 17's new Call Reasons feature Technology Oct 08, 2025

Apple has introduced iOS 17 or later, and its new Call Reasons feature is here to make dealing with unknown callers way less annoying.

Now, if someone not in your contacts tries to call, they'll be asked to say why—and you'll see a live transcription of their answer before picking up.

It's a simple way to spot spam since robocallers rarely give real reasons.