'Bounce 2' lets you transfer connections between Mastodon, Bluesky
Technology
A New Social, a nonprofit, just dropped Bounce 2—a tool that helps you take your friends and followers with you when switching between Mastodon and Bluesky.
Starting October 20, 2025, you can transfer your social connections instead of starting over from scratch.
No more feeling stuck on one platform just because your network is there.
How it works
Bounce 2 connects the ActivityPub (Mastodon) and AT Protocol (Bluesky) worlds using Bridgy Fed tech. It's all about giving you more control over your online presence.
Heads up: when moving from Mastodon to Bluesky, only your connections go with you—your old posts stay behind.
Still, it's a big step for making the social web more flexible and user-friendly.