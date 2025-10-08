'Bounce 2' lets you transfer connections between Mastodon, Bluesky Technology Oct 08, 2025

A New Social, a nonprofit, just dropped Bounce 2—a tool that helps you take your friends and followers with you when switching between Mastodon and Bluesky.

Starting October 20, 2025, you can transfer your social connections instead of starting over from scratch.

No more feeling stuck on one platform just because your network is there.