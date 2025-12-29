AI-generated slop makes up 20% of YouTube's new user recommendations

A recent study has revealed that over 20% of the videos recommended by YouTube 's algorithm to new users are "AI slop," or low-quality AI-generated content. The research, conducted by video-editing company Kapwing, examined 15,000 popular YouTube channels worldwide. It found that a staggering 278 of these channels contained only AI slop.

Revenue stream Lucrative yet low-quality content source The study found that channels producing AI slop have raked in over 63 billion views and a whopping 221 million subscribers. These channels, which mainly churn out low-quality content to generate views, have an estimated annual revenue of $117 million (£90 million). The researchers also created a new YouTube account and discovered that 104 out of the first 500 videos recommended were AI slop.

Content evolution A growing trend in social media content The findings highlight a rapidly growing trend of low-quality content on major social media platforms, including X, Meta, and YouTube. This new era of content is characterized as decontextualized, addictive, and international. According to a Guardian analysis earlier this year, nearly 10% of YouTube's fastest-growing channels were AI slop channels that have gained millions of views despite the platform's attempts to curb "inauthentic content."

Worldwide reach AI slop channels: A global phenomenon The AI slop channels identified by Kapwing are not just popular in one country but have a global audience. In Spain, these trending AI channels have 20 million followers, almost half the country's population. Other countries with high followers include Egypt (18 million), US (14.5 million), and Brazil (13.5 million).