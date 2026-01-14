The last three years have been the hottest ever recorded

2025 third hottest year as temperatures breach 1.5°C threshold again

By Mudit Dube 04:36 pm Jan 14, 202604:36 pm

What's the story

The year 2025 has been confirmed as the third hottest on record, with average global temperatures exceeding the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for three consecutive years. This period is the longest since records began, according to data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The last three years have been the hottest ever recorded, with 2025 being just slightly cooler than 2023 by a mere 0.01°C.