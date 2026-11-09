2026 among four hottest years as global temperatures soar
What's the story
The United Nations has warned that this year is likely to be one of the four hottest on record. The prediction comes from a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report, which highlights the impact of a strong El Nino and a warming trend that has persisted for over a decade. The findings are expected to inform global climate talks scheduled in Turkey from November 9-20.
Temperature rise
Record temperatures and El Nino effects
The WMO report, released Monday, shows that between January and September this year, the global average temperature was 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels. This increase could be further exacerbated by a strong El Nino event.
The study, which analyzes nine data sets, also reveals that each of the past 12 years, including 2026, was ranked among the 12 warmest ever recorded since records began in around 1850.
Warming signs
Climate change's impact on Earth
John Kennedy, the WMO's Head of Climate Information, emphasized that all indicators are pointing toward a similar trend.
He said, "We're seeing the heat trapped by greenhouse gasses is showing up in the ocean, in the atmosphere, in the melting of ice and the rising of sea levels."
The EU's Copernicus climate service has predicted that 2026 will likely be the second calendar year after 2024 to surpass the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Heat accumulation
Ocean temperatures and sea level rise
The UN report also highlights that the planet is continuing to accumulate heat, with ocean temperatures rising from 2025's all-time highs.
Global mean sea levels have also hit a record this year as glaciers and ice sheets melt and seawater expands when heated.
These findings further emphasize the urgency of addressing climate change and its far-reaching impacts on our planet's systems.