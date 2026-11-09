2026 among four hottest years as global temperatures soar

John Kennedy, the WMO's Head of Climate Information, emphasized that all indicators are pointing toward a similar trend.

He said, "We're seeing the heat trapped by greenhouse gasses is showing up in the ocean, in the atmosphere, in the melting of ice and the rising of sea levels."

The EU's Copernicus climate service has predicted that 2026 will likely be the second calendar year after 2024 to surpass the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.