'Something big is coming' to Apple Fitness+ in 2026

Apple has teased a major update for its subscription-based workout service, Apple Fitness+. The company recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at something big coming in 2026. The teaser featured an Apple Fitness+ trainer holding a newspaper with headlines like "Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+" and "The Countdown Begins."

Rumored developments Speculations about Apple's AI-powered Health+ The teaser has sparked speculation about what Apple could be planning for next year. One of the most popular theories is that the tech giant is working on an AI-powered platform, Health+. This new system would use a large language model (LLM) version of Siri, expected with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026, to provide personalized health recommendations and coaching.

Subscriber engagement New workout challenges and promotions Along with the AI-powered platform, Apple could also introduce new workout challenges or promotions to engage its subscribers. The company already has a "Ring in the New Year" activity challenge starting January 1, which could be related to the Fitness+ reveal. Notably, Apple has hinted that it will make an announcement on January 1, 2026, coinciding with its annual Apple Watch activity challenge.