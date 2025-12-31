'Something big is coming' to Apple Fitness+ in 2026
What's the story
Apple has teased a major update for its subscription-based workout service, Apple Fitness+. The company recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at something big coming in 2026. The teaser featured an Apple Fitness+ trainer holding a newspaper with headlines like "Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+" and "The Countdown Begins."
Rumored developments
Speculations about Apple's AI-powered Health+
The teaser has sparked speculation about what Apple could be planning for next year. One of the most popular theories is that the tech giant is working on an AI-powered platform, Health+. This new system would use a large language model (LLM) version of Siri, expected with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026, to provide personalized health recommendations and coaching.
Subscriber engagement
New workout challenges and promotions
Along with the AI-powered platform, Apple could also introduce new workout challenges or promotions to engage its subscribers. The company already has a "Ring in the New Year" activity challenge starting January 1, which could be related to the Fitness+ reveal. Notably, Apple has hinted that it will make an announcement on January 1, 2026, coinciding with its annual Apple Watch activity challenge.
Service overview
Current features of Apple Fitness+
Apple Fitness+ currently provides a range of guided workouts in categories like HIIT, yoga, cycling, and meditation. The service also integrates with Apple Watch metrics for real-time tracking and regularly updates content featuring Apple's roster of trainers. This makes it an integral part of Apple's health ecosystem, complementing the Apple Watch and Health app.