3 asteroids zooming past Earth today; NASA says no threat

On March 31, Earth will witness a rare cosmic event: the close approach of three asteroids of different sizes. These space rocks, while not threatening our planet, provide an excellent opportunity for scientists to study near-Earth objects (NEOs). The trio includes asteroid 2026 FJ, which is about the size of a school bus and will pass around 1.8 million miles away from us.

Larger visitors Second and 3rd asteroid in the trio The second asteroid, 2026 FZ6, is slightly bigger than the first one. It will pass by Earth at a distance of about 2.5 million miles. The third and largest of the trio, asteroid 2026 FV3, measures some 72 feet across and will swing by at roughly the same distance as the second asteroid. These close encounters provide an ideal platform for scientists to observe their paths and compositions.

Tracking advancements Upcoming asteroid flyby poses no threat to Earth While the upcoming asteroid flyby poses no threat to Earth, it offers a unique opportunity for NASA and other agencies to improve their asteroid tracking capabilities. Each close encounter helps scientists refine their methods of monitoring these space rocks, providing early warnings and better understanding of their behavior. This is crucial for future efforts to detect and potentially mitigate any hazardous asteroids that may pose a risk to our planet.

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