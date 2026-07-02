41% of top Indian firms at risk of email scams
What's the story
A recent study by Proofpoint, a US-based cybersecurity firm, has revealed that 41% of India's leading companies are at risk of email impersonation and phishing attacks. The research examined the adoption of Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), an email authentication standard, among the Fortune 100 India companies in June 2026. Major corporations like Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and State Bank of India (SBI) were part of this analysis.
Security measure
DMARC technology crucial for top firms and their customers
DMARC is a key technology that helps determine if an email really comes from the company it claims to represent. It works by verifying the authenticity of emails, thus preventing scammers from sending fake ones on behalf of trusted companies. The Proofpoint study highlights how crucial this technology is for India's top firms and their customers, given the high risk of cyberattacks.
Risk assessment
Major brands in India must strengthen email security measures
The study by Proofpoint also highlights that without proper DMARC implementation, companies are leaving themselves wide open to email scams. This not only jeopardizes their data but also puts people's money at risk. The findings of the research underline the need for major brands in India to strengthen their email security measures before cyberattacks can cause serious damage.