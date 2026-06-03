Design awesome greeting cards with these AI tools

Creating personalized greeting cards has become a breeze with the introduction of AI tools. These tools can generate card layouts, images, and even message ideas from a simple prompt, so you can edit the result for different occasions, be it birthdays, holidays, or thank-you notes. Here are five popular AI tools that can help you craft unique greeting cards effortlessly.

#1 Adobe Express: Quick and editable designs Adobe Express is perfect for anyone looking for quick, editable card designs. Its AI card generator converts a text prompt into a bunch of template options that you can customize before downloading or sharing. The tool is especially handy if you want to have more control over the design elements, like colors, fonts, and layout, but still want to take advantage of AI-generated ideas.

#2 Canva: Easy design workflow Canva promises an easy design workflow with its AI-assisted image generation capabilities. It lets you edit names, messages, colors, and fonts flexibly, according to your preferences. If you are searching for a user-friendly interface that makes the task of creating personalized greeting cards simple, without compromising on creativity, Canva is just perfect.

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#3 GreetingAI: Focused on greeting cards GreetingAI creates personalized greeting cards in seconds. Just type in a message, select a theme, and create a card in no time. The best part is, this tool is dedicated to greeting cards, which makes it a great option if you want to focus primarily on composing heartfelt messages, with the perfect, visually appealing designs.

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#4 AI greetings card maker: Practical option for fast creation AI Greetings Card Maker supports different occasions, from birthdays to holidays, thank-you notes, and invitations. It serves as a handy solution for quick card generation, creating designs from your input prompts in no time. This is perfect if you want to create a bunch of cards quickly without investing too much time on each.