Digital scrapbooking 101: 5 AI tools to consider

With the evolution of AI , digital scrapbooking has become more intuitive than ever, allowing you to design personalized memory books using photos, text, and graphics with ease. In 2026, many AI-powered tools have emerged as perfect solutions for designing professional-looking digital scrapbooks. They come with capabilities that serve both novice and veteran scrapbookers, making the job of designing beautiful keepsakes easier. Here are five amazing AI tools to elevate digital scrapbook creation.

Tool 1 Canva Magic Studio: Effortless design Canva Magic Studio leverages AI to make scrapbook designing easier with drag-and-drop templates and auto-generated content. It also offers a humongous library of three million free stock photos and graphics. You can upload your own images, get layout suggestions from AI, and add doodles or elements using simple tools. This one is great for beginners as it supports collaboration and cloud access on any device.

Tool 2 Storique: Transform photos into stories Storique leverages the power of AI to transform your photos and story ideas into fully illustrated storybooks where your subjects become the main characters. By simply entering your memories or events, you can create custom narratives and artwork ready for themed scrapbooks, such as family trips or milestones. The best part? You can even produce physical books for long-lasting keepsakes.

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Tool 3 Adobe Photoshop Elements: Professional editing made easy Adobe Photoshop Elements is an easy-to-use photo editor. It comes with AI-enhanced layers, masks, brushes, and smart editing tools to make precise layouts easy. As part of its AI capabilities, the software also helps with object removal, sky replacement, and auto-enhancements—transforming your raw photos into polished pages in no time without the need for advanced skills.

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Tool 4 Midjourney: Custom image generation Midjourney also excels at generating custom AI images for scrapbook embellishments, be it thematic backgrounds or vintage-style elements. Just describe your vision—like "cozy family picnic scene"—and you receive cinematic visuals ready to be layered into designs. These outputs can be integrated into other tools to create unique, high-quality pages.