Create an eco-friendly home using these AI tools

Homeowners keen on sustainable living can now leverage AI tools to take their DIY projects to the next level. These tools make it possible to create energy-efficient, eco-friendly spaces without having to rely on professionals. By emphasizing sustainable design, resource optimization, and automation, they can help cut down waste, minimize energy usage, and encourage green living. Here are five such AI tools that have recently emerged to help.

#1 MagicPlan: Accurate room scanning Magicplan scans rooms with 95% accuracy using your smartphone camera. It creates detailed floor plans by automatically detecting furniture and fixtures. This tool also promotes sustainability by providing cost forecasting and material estimates, enabling you to plan your renovation with low-waste layouts and energy-efficient configurations, like optimal insulation placement.

#2 HomeDesigns AI: Eco-conscious redesigns HomeDesigns AI is perfect for those looking to redesign spaces with an eco-conscious mindset. It creates photorealistic mockups from text prompts or photos for interior, exterior, and garden designs. The tool emphasizes sustainable elements, such as natural materials and passive solar features, enabling visualization of low-energy homes or drought-resistant landscapes before construction begins.

Advertisement

#3 Ideal House AI garden design: Climate-aware layouts Ideal House AI Garden Design enables users to upload a yard photo for instant climate-aware garden layouts, with photorealistic suggestions. It optimizes plant placement for water efficiency, native species integration, and biodiversity. This not only reduces irrigation needs but also supports pollinator-friendly outdoor projects that align with sustainable gardening practices.

Advertisement

#4 Viam AI Plant Care: Automated plant monitoring Viam AI Plant Care can help you build custom smart systems for automated plant watering and monitoring using local AI models. It identifies plants, tracks soil conditions in real time, and predicts issues like overwatering to minimize waste of valuable resources, which is just perfect for indoor herb gardens or vertical farms for better home food sustainability.