These AI tools can boost your digital literacy skills

Digital literacy extends to skills like critical thinking, evaluating information, creating content, and navigating safely. In 2026, AI tools have simplified the process of mastering these skills with interactive practice, personalized feedback, and hands-on learning experiences. Here are five of the latest AI tools designed to build these abilities effectively.

Tool 1 ChatGPT (GPT-5.1) for structured writing ChatGPT (GPT-5.1) is another versatile assistant, used by students across the world at a 66% rate. It helps users practice research, fact-checking, and structured writing. The tool breaks down complex topics and creates step-by-step explanations while teaching prompt engineering for precise queries. This encourages critical evaluation of AI outputs.

Tool 2 Khanmigo: A trusted AI tutor Khan Academy's Khanmigo acts as a reliable AI tutor for K-12. It offers conversational guidance in subjects such as math, science, reading, and writing without providing direct answers. Users learn to analyze information and generate lesson ideas while receiving instant feedback to develop problem-solving and digital research skills.

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Tool 3 Diffit: Adapting texts for comprehension Diffit adjusts any text to various reading levels by generating summaries, vocabulary lists, and questions from websites or PDFs. This tool also promotes comprehension and media literacy by educating the users on how to modify content for varying audiences and assess the reliability of sources accurately.

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Tool 4 NotebookLM: Document-based learning aid NotebookLM makes a perfect fit for document-based learning, as it summarizes your uploaded files into outlines or flashcards based on your sources. This way, it not only minimizes the risk of misinformation but also trains you in research synthesis, note-taking, and verifying facts from primary materials. With a structured approach to learning, NotebookLM can really boost your information management and digital literacy skills.