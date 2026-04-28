Art lovers: You totally need these AI tools

Virtual art exhibitions are changing the way audiences experience art across the globe. With the use of AI tools, these exhibitions become even more interactive, personalized, and visually stunning. In this article, we take a look at five cutting-edge AI-powered tools that can take your virtual galleries to the next level by capitalizing on advances in image generation, automation, and engagement.

Tool 1 Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill Adobe Photoshop's Generative Fill feature enables curators to envision their artworks in personalized settings with simple text prompts. This tool can be used to create staged installation shots, or enhanced displays for virtual tours. It even supports experimentation with different artistic styles and perspectives, making it perfect for immersive online exhibits.

Tool 2 Bearly AI as a virtual guide Bearly AI is a specialized tool in natural language processing, but it's a dynamic virtual guide for art enthusiasts. It gives personalized insights into artworks and artists via interactive chat sessions. The tool transcribes discussions, generates detailed summaries, and makes real-time visitor interactions possible. This way, passive viewing experiences turn into engaging conversations, giving you an opportunity to delve deeper into the art world and know more about the exhibits.

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Tool 3 NanoNets for image recognition Nanonets is a brilliant computer vision platform that specializes in image recognition and automation, making virtual art exhibitions more immersive. It pulls data from uploaded art documents and automates processes such as image tagging, quality checks, and interactive elements. This optimization greatly increases visitor engagement by making sure that the visual elements of exhibitions are not just accurate, but also appealing, making the experience more immersive for art lovers visiting virtual galleries.

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Tool 4 Pebbely for professional visuals Pebbely is an AI image generator and design tool that quickly generates professional-grade installation shots and artwork details without photoshoots. It is ideal for galleries looking to create high-quality virtual previews, backgrounds, and promotional visuals. By simplifying the creation process, Pebbely lets curators concentrate on making exhibitions visually appealing, making sure that every virtual display is both stunning and polished for art lovers.