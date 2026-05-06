If your book collection is a mess, you need this

Managing a personal library can be daunting, especially when your collection starts growing. However, the good news is that a bunch of AI-powered tools now make cataloging, organizing, and discovering books easier than ever. They come with a range of features to keep your home library sorted. Here are five of them that stand out, both in terms of effectiveness and ease of use.

#1 BookBuddy: A handy tool for iOS users BookBuddy is ideal for iOS users looking for a book management app. It comes with barcode scanning to add books quickly and lets you organize them with tags, notes, and ratings. You can even track the location to remember where each book is stored, and use loan tracking to keep tabs on books lent to friends. The app is free for up to fifty books, with a one-time $5 fee for the full version.

#2 Libib: Perfect for extensive collections Catering to those with massive collections, Libib lets you track up to 5,000 books for completely free. It supports barcode scanning, as well as manual entry for rare and antique books without standard barcodes. You can add tags, notes, and ratings to manage your collection well. There is Goodreads integration, and the option to export data as CSV files for seamless backup and transfer.

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#3 LibraryThing: Comprehensive cataloging features LibraryThing is popular for its powerful features and access to a huge database from more than 2,200 libraries, and sources like Amazon and the Library of Congress. It is especially useful for collectors of older editions, thanks to its massive database, which gives detailed information on almost any book. Member recommendations and tagging options can help you further categorize your collection.

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#4 Iki.AI: Auto-organize digital content IKI.AI serves as an AI-powered knowledge management tool that auto-organizes digital library content like web articles and YouTube videos with a single click. Its AI search assistant answers your questions based on stored content while auto-organizing information, making it easier to retrieve it later; it also syncs smoothly with apps like Notion or Google Drive, further enhancing workflow integration.