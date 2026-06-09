Video content curation: 5 AI tools you should try
What's the story
In 2026, the world of video content curation is heavily dominated by artificial intelligence tools. These tools are specifically designed to make the task of creating personalized video content easier than ever, making it simpler to reach different kinds of audiences. By using AI, creators can easily convert existing material into engaging videos for specific viewer interests. Here are five such tools.
Tool 1
OpusClip: Transforming long videos into short clips
OpusClip is focused on finding the best parts of long videos and turning them into short clips. This tool employs AI to identify sections that could go viral, enabling creators to customize recommendations and repurpose content in no time. It is especially handy for customizing video segments for different audience segments, and making them more engaging by delivering targeted content.
Tool 2
Pictory: Converting text-based sources into videos
Pictory shines in converting scripts, blog posts, transcripts, and presentations into branded videos. This ability makes it an ideal candidate for curating video content from pre-existing text-based material. By creating personalized video libraries from these sources, Pictory enables creators to provide tailor-made viewing experiences that appeal to individual audience preferences.
Tool 3
Lumen5: Turning text into shareable videos
Lumen5 provides a seamless way to convert text into engaging videos by generating scripts from different text inputs like blog URLs or PDFs. Being AI-driven, it makes it easy to create shareable videos based on different audience interests. This one is perfect for anyone trying to curate personalized video content across diverse topics and viewer demographics.
Tool 4
Synthesia: Creating realistic avatar-based videos
Synthesia offers a platform to create AI-generated videos with realistic avatars. It is especially great when you want to make personalized explainers, onboarding clips, or training videos at scale. With Synthesia, you can maintain consistency in your output while customizing content for different groups of viewers, making it even easier for them to engage and understand.
Tool 5
Feedly: Discovering relevant video topics with machine learning
Feedly employs machine learning algorithms to recommend content based on what you are interested in and what you read. Though not a video editor in itself, Feedly is a key player in finding the right articles, media that informs curation workflows before the actual production and distribution starts. It helps you organize personalized topics just the way you want them before creating customized video outputs.