These AI tools can make your online shopping smarter

In the fast-evolving world of e-commerce, AI tools are transforming virtual shopping into an intuitive, personalized experience, just like having a personal stylist or advisor. Using natural language processing, machine learning, and real-time data, these tools deliver personalized recommendations, respond to questions, and take customers from discovery to purchase. Here are five amazing AI tools for 2026 that make personal shopping virtual.

#1 Amazon Rufus AI: Your shopping companion Amazon Rufus AI is an embedded shopping assistant in the Amazon Shopping app. Trained on Amazon's extensive product database, it offers human-like support by comparing features, evaluating reviews, and suggesting alternatives based on browsing and purchase history. Shoppers can ask complex questions like "best laptop for graphic design under $1,000", and get precise answers, making virtual shopping seamless.

#2 Klarna Smart Assistant: Versatile personal shopper Klarna's AI serves as a one-stop personal shopper by combining transactional assistance with discovery. It deals with style-based queries, product comparisons, and curated lists according to budgets, saved items, and interests. With brands using Klarna payments integrated into it, it is perfect for conversational shopping, providing suggestions like outfit match or gift ideas that increase engagement and conversion rates.

Advertisement

#3 Shop.app (Shopify): Personalized product discovery Shopify's Shop.app comes with a ChatGPT-powered interface with a split-screen chat and product showcase. It understands natural language queries and asks clarifying questions to continue personalizing. Perfect for discovering products from independent Shopify merchants, it simplifies searches such as "cozy sweaters in neutral tones", serving images, prices, and options in real time.

Advertisement

#4 Octane AI: Interactive quizzes & guides Designed specifically for Shopify stores, Octane AI specializes in interactive quizzes and conversational product guides, which mimic a personal shopper experience. By asking preference-based questions to recommend items in categories like apparel or beauty products, it improves conversion through warm interactions, turning casual browsers into buyers with hyper-targeted suggestions.