700Credit data breach puts millions at risk

What you need to know (and do)

Ken Hill, Managing Director at 700Credit, confirmed that about 20% of the consumer data accessible through the affected system was stolen, and yes, sensitive details like SSNs were involved.

700Credit is offering free identity protection and credit monitoring for a year through TransUnion—but you have to sign up within 90 days if your info was compromised.

This whole mess is another reminder of how risky third-party tech connections can be, just like with past breaches at big sites like SoundCloud and Pornhub.