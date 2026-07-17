A ChatGPT basketball? Yes, OpenAI is selling one
What's the story
OpenAI has launched an unusual new product: a ChatGPT-branded basketball. The $70 ball is part of the company's "Pause. Play. Prompt." campaign, which aims to encourage people to step away from their screens and explore creativity in the physical world. The ball itself is made entirely out of rubber, making it durable enough for outdoor games without worrying about rain or scuffs.
Product range
Other products in the collection
Along with the ChatGPT basketball, OpenAI has also launched a mini keyboard and a quarter-zip sweater with motivational phrases.
The rest of the collection includes a $175 sweater that features "research" in cursive.
All these products are an attempt to merge OpenAI's techy brand with real-world inspiration for those who love both AI and staying active.