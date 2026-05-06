A new smartphone shows North Korea's growing tech ambitions

North Korea has unveiled a new smartphone, the Jindallae, at a major trade fair in Pyongyang . The launch highlights the country's growing interest in domestic technology. However, concerns persist over its production capabilities and reliance on foreign components due to international sanctions and limited global connectivity. The event also saw participation from over 290 companies from countries like Russia, China, Mongolia, Switzerland and Thailand.

Tech showcase Jindallae smartphone launched at Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair The Jindallae smartphone, which means azalea in Korean, was a major highlight at the Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair. The device has been updated periodically since its launch in 2017. The latest version resembles last year's model and features a sleek design with a large circular camera module with multiple lenses and color options. This indicates an attempt to keep up with global smartphone trends.

Tech ecosystem North Korea's efforts to build consumer technology ecosystem Along with Jindallae, North Korea has also promoted other home-grown devices such as Arirang and Phurunhanal. This shows a wider effort to create a domestic consumer technology ecosystem. However, analysts are skeptical about the country's ability to produce high-end electronics independently due to an outdated industrial base and international sanctions that limit access to advanced components and manufacturing equipment.

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Digital restrictions Most North Koreans live under strict digital restrictions Despite the focus on connectivity, most North Koreans live under strict digital restrictions. The majority of the population doesn't have access to the global internet, with mobile devices connected to a tightly controlled national intranet instead. Phones like Jindallae are designed for this closed system, allowing users to communicate and access approved content while remaining cut off from the wider digital world.

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