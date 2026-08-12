A total solar eclipse is happening today
What's the story
A total solar eclipse will occur today. However, it won't be visible from India. The celestial event will be witnessed in its full glory over parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small region of Portugal. A partial eclipse can also be seen across much of Europe, Canada, northern US and northwestern Africa.
Cultural impact
Sutak period won't apply in India
In India, solar eclipses are known as Surya Grahan and hold both astronomical and spiritual significance.
However, since this particular eclipse won't be visible from Indian soil, the customary Sutak period will not apply.
Sutak is a Hindu tradition observed before and during an eclipse when it's visible from a specific location. It typically begins 12 hours prior to the start of the eclipse.
Eclipse details
Where will the eclipse be visible?
The total solar eclipse will first hit northern Russia on August 12. From there, it will move across Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and the northeastern tip of Portugal.
The eclipse will occur in Greenland at 4:35pm local time. The totality will last for about one minute and 46 seconds.
In Spain, totality will last for under two minutes just before sunset.
Eclipse rarity
Next total solar eclipse will occur in 2027
Solar eclipses happen once or twice a year globally, but the path of totality is so narrow that a specific location might have to wait centuries before witnessing another one.
The next total solar eclipse is scheduled for August 2, 2027, covering southern Spain, northern Africa, and the Arabian Peninsula with an impressive six minutes and 23 seconds of totality.