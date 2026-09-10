A20 Pro: What's new in Apple's first 2nm iPhone chip

The A20 Pro chip features a 6-core CPU design, including two new super cores that are up to 20% faster than their predecessors.

Apple has dubbed these "desktop class" cores as "the fastest in any smartphone." The chip also comes with four new efficiency cores for improved performance.

The redesigned GPU of the A20 Pro features a 7-core layout, which Apple says offers up to 40% faster graphics performance and increased memory bandwidth.