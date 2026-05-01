Adelaide University scientists convert plastic waste to hydrogen and syngas
Scientists at Adelaide University have come up with a clever method to turn plastic waste into clean fuels, using sunlight and photocatalysts.
Their solar-powered process breaks down plastics and transforms them into hydrogen and syngas, two useful fuels.
With over 460 million tons of plastic produced every year, this could be a big step toward fighting pollution and meeting energy needs.
Plastics break down faster than water
The team, led by Ph.D. candidate Xiao Lu, found that plastics actually break down more easily than water when exposed to sunlight, making the process more energy-efficient than older methods.
But there are still hurdles: different types of plastics need sorting and special treatment, and the technology itself needs to get tougher for real-world use.
The researchers are now focused on improving catalysts and reactor designs so this solar solution can work on a larger scale in the future.