Adelaide University scientists convert plastic waste to hydrogen and syngas

Plastics break down faster than water

The team, led by Ph.D. candidate Xiao Lu, found that plastics actually break down more easily than water when exposed to sunlight, making the process more energy-efficient than older methods.

But there are still hurdles: different types of plastics need sorting and special treatment, and the technology itself needs to get tougher for real-world use.

The researchers are now focused on improving catalysts and reactor designs so this solar solution can work on a larger scale in the future.