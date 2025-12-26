Aditya Birla Capital's ABCD app just got a smart AI upgrade

What SimpliFi AI actually does

SimpliFi AI breaks things down with an insight-tip-solution approach. For example: if you're spending a lot on travel or medical bills, the app might suggest relevant insurance options. If your loan repayments are all over the place, it'll recommend ways to consolidate.

Health Track even links your lifestyle data (like steps or sleep) to better wellness benefits or insurance perks.

SimpliFi, including its nudges, has driven higher engagement and improved click-through rates across journeys like DigiGold and Credit Track.