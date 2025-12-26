Aditya Birla Capital's ABCD app just got a smart AI upgrade
Aditya Birla Capital has rolled out SimpliFi AI on its ABCD app, powered by Azure OpenAI.
These new features send you personalized nudges—think helpful reminders and tips—about your spending, credit, and health.
Over 6 million users across loans, insurance, and investments can now get insights tailored to their habits.
What SimpliFi AI actually does
SimpliFi AI breaks things down with an insight-tip-solution approach. For example: if you're spending a lot on travel or medical bills, the app might suggest relevant insurance options. If your loan repayments are all over the place, it'll recommend ways to consolidate.
Health Track even links your lifestyle data (like steps or sleep) to better wellness benefits or insurance perks.
SimpliFi, including its nudges, has driven higher engagement and improved click-through rates across journeys like DigiGold and Credit Track.
Why the ABCD app stands out
You can use the ABCD app on your phone or at any of their 1,482 branches.
Behind the scenes, Agentic AI speeds up onboarding and claims while GenAI voice bots help with tele-sales.