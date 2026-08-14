Aditya-L1 sheds light on why Sun's corona is so hot

The study highlights a major discrepancy in temperature across different layers of the Sun.

The core is around 15 million degrees Celsius, while the surface or photosphere (visible from Earth) is about 5,500°C.

The corona, the Sun's outermost layer, has a temperature of around two million degrees Celsius but can go as high as 40 million degrees Celsius at times.

Professor Ramesh said these temperature variations defy the laws of physics.