ADNOC deploys OpenAI's models to 'plan oilfields in hours'

The OpenAI Frontier platform will be instrumental in coordinating AI agents across ADNOC's operations. The company plans to use it for seamless decision-making from the well to the market.

The existing AI systems at ADNOC, including ENERGYai, already provide deep intelligence about reservoirs, assets, and operations.

Now, with OpenAI Frontier, this intelligence can be integrated across the entire business for more efficient operational and commercial decisions.