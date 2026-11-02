ADNOC deploys OpenAI's models to 'plan oilfields in hours'
What's the story
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned energy company, has signed a multi-year partnership with OpenAI and G42. The deal was finalized on November 2 at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). With this agreement, ADNOC has become the first energy company to deploy OpenAI's Frontier, the platform.
AI integration
Integrating AI across operations
The OpenAI Frontier platform will be instrumental in coordinating AI agents across ADNOC's operations. The company plans to use it for seamless decision-making from the well to the market.
The existing AI systems at ADNOC, including ENERGYai, already provide deep intelligence about reservoirs, assets, and operations.
Now, with OpenAI Frontier, this intelligence can be integrated across the entire business for more efficient operational and commercial decisions.
Operational efficiency
Revolutionizing field master planning
The first application of the new system will be field master planning. It will combine subsurface, facilities, and economic studies into one decision-making process.
OpenAI's reasoning models will analyze decades of data from thousands of wells and hundreds of surface facilities along with capital and commercial factors.
ADNOC expects this integration to prepare complex development plans in hours instead of months, optimizing the whole field at once rather than individual reservoirs or facilities.
Technological advancement
Valuing oil in the ground
The second application of the new system will be valuing every barrel of oil while still in the ground. This is a unique use of the technology in the energy sector.
Interconnected agents will continuously forecast crude supply, demand, prices, and margins.
They will also consider the commercial and operational impact of each decision across production, processing, refining, logistics, sales, and trading.
Expansion plans
Building on previous AI advancements
The partnership with OpenAI builds on ADNOC's previous deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise to over 40,000 employees.
This is the largest enterprise deployment of ChatGPT in the Middle East and North Africa region, with an adoption rate exceeding 97%.
Currently, ADNOC runs over 200 AI applications and 70 robotics use cases that are either deployed or under development.