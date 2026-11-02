Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / ADNOC deploys OpenAI's models to 'plan oilfields in hours'
ADNOC deploys OpenAI's models to 'plan oilfields in hours'
The deal was finalized on November 2

ADNOC deploys OpenAI's models to 'plan oilfields in hours'

By Mudit Dube
Nov 02, 2026
04:32 pm
What's the story

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned energy company, has signed a multi-year partnership with OpenAI and G42. The deal was finalized on November 2 at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). With this agreement, ADNOC has become the first energy company to deploy OpenAI's Frontier, the platform.

AI integration

Integrating AI across operations

The OpenAI Frontier platform will be instrumental in coordinating AI agents across ADNOC's operations. The company plans to use it for seamless decision-making from the well to the market.

The existing AI systems at ADNOC, including ENERGYai, already provide deep intelligence about reservoirs, assets, and operations.

Now, with OpenAI Frontier, this intelligence can be integrated across the entire business for more efficient operational and commercial decisions.

Operational efficiency

Revolutionizing field master planning

The first application of the new system will be field master planning. It will combine subsurface, facilities, and economic studies into one decision-making process.

OpenAI's reasoning models will analyze decades of data from thousands of wells and hundreds of surface facilities along with capital and commercial factors.

ADNOC expects this integration to prepare complex development plans in hours instead of months, optimizing the whole field at once rather than individual reservoirs or facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technological advancement

Valuing oil in the ground

The second application of the new system will be valuing every barrel of oil while still in the ground. This is a unique use of the technology in the energy sector.

Interconnected agents will continuously forecast crude supply, demand, prices, and margins.

They will also consider the commercial and operational impact of each decision across production, processing, refining, logistics, sales, and trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expansion plans

Building on previous AI advancements

The partnership with OpenAI builds on ADNOC's previous deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise to over 40,000 employees.

This is the largest enterprise deployment of ChatGPT in the Middle East and North Africa region, with an adoption rate exceeding 97%.

Currently, ADNOC runs over 200 AI applications and 70 robotics use cases that are either deployed or under development.

ADVERTISEMENT