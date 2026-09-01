Adobe Photoshop update adds natural language AI editing tools

The update introduces an AI-powered editor (still in beta) where you can use prompts like Remove Background or Generative Expand for instant changes.

There's also a Markup tool so you can draw right on your image to show what needs fixing, plus non-destructive light adjustment layers, dynamic text and shapes for custom layouts, and access to more than 900 million Adobe Stock assets.

The classic Pro Editor sticks around, but now packs extra AI tricks too.