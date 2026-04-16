Adobe's new Firefly AI assistant can edit your projects

Adobe has announced the introduction of its new Firefly AI Assistant, a tool designed to simplify project creation and editing across multiple Adobe products. The assistant is an agentic AI, meaning it can perform complex tasks and make decisions on its own without constant guidance. This innovative technology will be integrated into various Adobe Creative Cloud apps such as Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom and Express and Illustrator.

Creative revolution A new era of agentic creativity David Wadhwani, President of Adobe's Creativity & Productivity Business, said the company is leading a shift into a new era of agentic creativity. He emphasized how users can now direct how their work takes shape with their perspective, voice and taste becoming powerful creative instruments. The Firefly AI Assistant will bring creation into a single conversational interface in the Firefly app where users can describe desired outcomes using natural language.

User-centric design A creator-led tool Adobe has stressed that the Firefly AI Assistant is a creator-led tool, with the AI playing a supporting role. The assistant will ask contextual questions and provide suggestions, giving users the freedom to step in at any point to guide or adjust outputs. It also comes with pre-built creative skills like retouching portrait photos with consistent presets from a single prompt.

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