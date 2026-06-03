AethexAI raises $3 million to automate calls across Africa and Mideast

Builds compact multilingual AI models

Launched in 2025 by Mariama Diallo and Ayooluwa Odemuyiwa, AethexAI is building its own compact AI models that understand English, French, Arabic, and local dialects, fast.

They train their tech using anonymized recordings from a call-center partner, audio collected via radio stations, and a contributor network of university students to annotate data and pronounce local names.

Right now, their platform handles around 17,000 daily calls (mostly for debt collection or ID checks). By teaming up with telecom providers and focusing on local needs, they hope to fill gaps left by global AI giants.