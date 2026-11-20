After 8 years, spacecraft reaches Mercury for orbital mission
What's the story
The joint European-Japanese space mission, BepiColombo, has successfully reached Mercury. After a journey of over eight years and covering a distance of 6 billion miles, the spacecraft is now preparing to enter orbit around the smallest planet in our solar system. The historic maneuver will make BepiColombo only the second spacecraft ever to orbit Mercury.
Mission details
Critical thruster burn to place BepiColombo in orbit
The critical thruster burn for BepiColombo is scheduled for tomorrow, November 21. This will place the spacecraft in orbit around Mercury, paving the way for its two components to separate in December 2026.
One of these will be a European orbiter tasked with mapping Mercury's surface and studying its core, while the other is a Japanese probe that will investigate the planet's magnetic field and sodium atmosphere.
Mission goals
Mission aims to uncover secrets of mysterious planet Mercury
The BepiColombo mission, which cost €1.6 billion, aims to answer key questions about Mercury's formation, its magnetic field, and the composition of ice in its permanently shadowed craters.
The journey to Mercury is particularly challenging due to its proximity to the Sun, requiring spacecrafts to use the Sun's gravity for acceleration and spend a lot of time braking.
Mission instruments
Spacecraft equipped with advanced instruments to study Mercury
BepiColombo carries a suite of advanced scientific instruments, including the Mercury Imaging X-ray Spectrometer (MIXS). This will study Mercury's surface and its geochemical composition.
The European orbiter will also map the planet's surface at high resolution and investigate its interior to understand why it has such a large core.
Meanwhile, the Japanese probe will measure Mercury's magnetic field and sodium exosphere.
Mission lifespan
BepiColombo will crash into Mercury after completing mission
The BepiColombo spacecraft will orbit Mercury for about three years. After that, it will run out of fuel, descend, and eventually crash into the planet's surface.
This is a planned end-of-mission scenario as the spacecraft cannot return to Earth.
The scientific operations are expected to begin in April 2027, marking a new chapter in our understanding of this extreme planet.