After Astro flop, Amazon takes another shot at home robots
What's the story
Amazon is working on a new home robot, according to CNBC's analysis of job postings. The company has previously tried its hand at consumer robotics with the $1,450 Astro device in 2021. However, the product never went beyond beta testing and was only shipped to a few thousand customers. Now, despite these setbacks, Amazon is still pursuing Jeff Bezos's vision of a household robot.
Team formation
New team formed to work on 'new-to-world robot product'
In the last few months, Amazon has formed a new team working on a "new-to-world robot product."
A job posting for an engineer, which has since been taken down, said that "Robots are about to step out of the movies and into our homes."
The listing describes a product that can navigate "dynamic home environments" and operate autonomously alongside family members.
Strategic moves
Amazon acquired Fauna Robotics to boost home robot project
Earlier this year, Amazon transferred much of the Astro team and hired an MIT roboticist for the home robot project.
The company also acquired New York-based Fauna Robotics in March to boost this effort.
Fauna has developed a 3.5-foot-tall humanoid called Sprout, which is primarily used by developers and commercial/academic researchers.
Robotics journey
Amazon has a long history in robotics
Amazon has a long history in robotics, having acquired Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012.
The company introduced mobile robots into its fulfillment network and now has over a million robots picking, sorting, and ferrying items to workers.
Jeff Burnstein, president of the trade group Association for Advancing Automation, warns that homes present unique challenges for robots due to their unpredictable environments.
Tech evolution
Humanoid market could grow to $40 billion by 2035
Colin Angle, co-founder and former CEO of iRobot, says the tools for building robots have improved significantly over the past few years.
This is due to advancements in AI models, sensors, battery systems, and key mechanical components like actuators.
Barclays predicts that the global humanoid market could grow from its current value of $2-3 billion to about $40 billion by 2035.
Future vision
Can a robot really help you at home?
An Amazon spokesperson said the company acquired Fauna because it's "committed to tackling the challenges that can unlock the personal robotics category."
The representative also emphasized their optimism about a future where personal robots could help people in meaningful ways.
However, Emily Lugo Velez, an Astro user since 2023, said she feels stuck with the robot and plans to send it off once it dies.