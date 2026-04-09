After RAM, AI boom sends SSD prices soaring

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is causing a major spike in the price of storage devices like Solid State Drives (SSDs) and Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). The demand for these components has skyrocketed due to their use in AI applications. This has led to a supply shortage, driving prices up significantly. For instance, the cost of the WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD has nearly quadrupled since November 2025.

Market impact Price hikes across the board The price hike isn't limited to one brand or model. For instance, the 4TB variant of the popular Samsung 990 Pro SSD has gone from $320 to nearly $1,000. External SanDisk SSDs also witnessed a whopping 200% price increase at Apple's Store in March. Even Sony has stopped accepting orders for its SD and CFexpress cards amid this market turmoil.

Consumer alert Framework warns of more price hikes Modular PC brand Framework has also warned its customers about more price hikes as it runs out of its existing storage inventory. Even HDDs are feeling the pinch, with Western Digital and Seagate nearly running out of their entire 2026 inventory as of February. According to PC Part Picker's price trends, NVMe SSD prices started rising in December 2025 and are now double or triple what they were just a few months ago.

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Supply chain Few manufacturers dominate the market The AI industry's demand is outpacing supply from a handful of manufacturers, resulting in a major cut in the inventory available to consumers. According to Counterpoint Research, the same few brands that dominate the RAM market also dominate the global NAND market - Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. NAND flash memory is used for SSDs, USB drives, and SD cards due to its speed and energy efficiency compared to mechanical HDDs.

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Cost efficiency HDD prices are also increasing Despite being less efficient than SSDs, HDDs are more cost-effective for storing large amounts of data. This is especially true for the massive datasets required for AI, which could explain why HDD prices are also on the rise. For example, a 2TB Seagate Barracuda 3.5-inch HDD that cost $47 a few years ago now costs $90.