Next Article
AGI is too vague a term: Google DeepMind's Jeff Dean
Jeff Dean, Google DeepMind's Chief Scientist, says he's hesitant to dive into conversations about artificial general intelligence (AGI).
On The Moonshot Podcast, he shared that there are just too many definitions out there and the problem itself is extremely tough.
His take stands out compared to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who recently talked about how hard it is to reach AGI with current tech.
AI can outperform most humans in non-physical tasks: Dean
Dean pointed out that today's AI can already outperform most people in lots of non-physical tasks—even things many of us wouldn't know how to do.
Still, he admits AI isn't on par with human experts yet, which is part of why he avoids making bold claims about AGI.
Plus, since no one can agree on what "AGI" really means, the debate keeps going.