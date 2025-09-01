eSIM scams are costing people lakhs: How to stay safe
eSIM scams are picking up fast in India, with cybercriminals hijacking phone numbers to break into people's bank accounts.
It usually starts with a fake call or message pretending to be your mobile provider, sharing a shady eSIM activation link.
If you click it, your physical SIM gets deactivated and scammers take over your number—letting them grab OTPs and make quick money moves from your accounts.
How to avoid falling for these scams
Some victims have lost lakhs within minutes. The trick? Scammers switch your number onto their own device as an eSIM and use it to access sensitive info.
To stay safe, always manage your eSIM through official apps or websites only, never share OTPs or personal details over calls or texts, and if you suddenly lose signal for no reason, contact your network provider and bank right away. Acting quickly can help stop further damage.