eSIM scams are costing people lakhs: How to stay safe

How to avoid falling for these scams

Some victims have lost lakhs within minutes. The trick? Scammers switch your number onto their own device as an eSIM and use it to access sensitive info.

To stay safe, always manage your eSIM through official apps or websites only, never share OTPs or personal details over calls or texts, and if you suddenly lose signal for no reason, contact your network provider and bank right away. Acting quickly can help stop further damage.