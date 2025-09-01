CERT-In warns of critical WhatsApp vulnerability on iOS, mac

Update your apps ASAP

If your WhatsApp for iOS is older than version 2.25.21.73, or if you use WhatsApp Business for iOS up to 2.25.21.78 or Mac version 2.25.21.78, update now—patches are already out!

CERT-In also suggests turning on auto-updates, avoiding sketchy links, and checking which devices are linked to your account to stay protected.

With over 400 million users in India alone, keeping apps updated is more important than ever for staying safe online.