CERT-In warns of critical WhatsApp vulnerability on iOS, mac
CERT-In, India's top cybersecurity agency, just flagged a serious WhatsApp vulnerability (CVE-2025-55177) that could let hackers access your private data if you're using certain iOS or Mac versions.
The issue comes from how WhatsApp handles device syncing, and it's especially risky when paired with another Apple security bug.
Update your apps ASAP
If your WhatsApp for iOS is older than version 2.25.21.73, or if you use WhatsApp Business for iOS up to 2.25.21.78 or Mac version 2.25.21.78, update now—patches are already out!
CERT-In also suggests turning on auto-updates, avoiding sketchy links, and checking which devices are linked to your account to stay protected.
With over 400 million users in India alone, keeping apps updated is more important than ever for staying safe online.